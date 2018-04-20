SPORTS

Tough road tests await Panthers in 2018-19 season

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
When the NFL schedule was released Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers learned they would be opening the season with a high-profile bang.

The Panthers will kick off the season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys on September 9.

It's the first time since 2013 that the Panthers open the season at home, and is scheduled for 4:25 p.m., rather than the usual 1 p.m. kickoff.

Believe it or not, the Panthers have never beaten the Cowboys in a regular-season game, losing all five meetings. Maybe more importantly, Carolina is 2-0 in the playoffs against Dallas.

PANTHERS FULL SCHEDULE HERE

Week 2 brings another stiff challenge - a visit to AFC South rival Atlanta on September 16.

After returning to Charlotte on September 23 to host Cincinnati, the Panthers get an early bye week in Week 4.

Week 7 presents a stiff test, with a visit to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on October 21.

A November 8 Thursday night matchup in Pittsburgh is another test of mettle for Ron Rivera's bunch. Carolina is winless in three visits to the Steel City.

Seattle visits Charlotte on November 25 and the Panthers close out the home schedule with consecutive games against division rivals: New Orleans (which beat the Panthers three times last season) on December 17 (Monday Night Football) and Atlanta on December 23.

The Panthers close the regular season December 30 with a trip to New Orleans, in a game that could have major playoff implications.

The Panthers also have finalized dates and times for preseason:

  • Thursday, August 9 at Buffalo, 7 p.m. kickoff.

  • Friday, August 17, vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

  • Friday, August 24, vs. New England, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

  • Thursday, August 30, at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

You can catch all four of those preseason games on ABC11.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina PanthersnflCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
More Sports
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News