Sports

Tre Jones makes it official -- he'll return to Duke for 2nd year

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tre Jones is a nice kid from a nice family, so when he posted on Instagram during the weekend, it sure seemed to indicate he was returning to Duke for his sophomore season.

"Year 2?" didn't seem so much a question as an announcement that he was coming back.

He surely didn't seem like the type to post that and then pull the rug out on Duke fans by going pro.



Duke wouldn't officially confirm the news at the time, but they have now. At 5:30 p.m. Monday, definitive word was delivered via the team's Twitter account.



Jones' decision gives Mike Krzyzewski a returning point guard for the first time since Quinn Cook back in the 2013-14 season.

Even then, Quinn wasn't the forceful personality and player he'd become the following season. Continuity at a position of importance like point guard should be a great asset to the Devils next year.

Jones is a crafty facilitator (3.53 assists per turnover) and dogged on-ball defender. The sizable hole in his game is his outside shooting. Tre will undoubtedly be looking to improve on his relatively ghastly 26 percent 3-point shooting from this year.

Jones' return gives a pretty veteran sheen to next year's Duke team. Jones, alongside Alex O'Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier and possibly Marques Bolden (add Joey Baker, Jordan Goldwire here too) makes for a stable veteran foundation.

New faces such as Vernon Carey, Boogie Ellis and Wendell Moore will likely provide some first-year star power. The Devils may also add 5-star forward Matthew Hurt on April 19 when he announces.

Fresh off the disappointment of this year's Elite 8 loss to Michigan State, it's a promising start to next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdurhamduke blue devils
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News