UNC fans defy COVID-19 restrictions by storming Franklin Street after win over Duke

In footage obtained by the News & Observer, fans could be seen huddling with little-to-no social distancing on Franklin Street, some wearing masks, others not.
"I know many Tar Heels enjoy rushing Franklin Street to celebrate a big win, but we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and COVID doesn't take a break for the Duke game," UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in a statement in response to the crowd.
While it may have been all fun and games for some, the UNC Chancellor said there will be an investigation in coordination with local authorities to "pursue consequences."
Prior to the win, UNC tweeted a Public Service Announcement on Friday asking Carolina fans to avoid tradition by rushing Franklin Street after a win.
There is no greater tradition at #UNC than watching the better blue emerge victorious. Before tonight's match up, Rameses and the Blue Devil have a message to share #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/a0Z6Hbzmkw— UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) February 6, 2021
Since the beginning of the year, UNC has reported four COVID-19 clusters at four of its residence halls.
As of Friday, February 5, the UNC coronavirus dashboard reports 610 total COVID-19 cases associated with the university.