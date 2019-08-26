University of North Carolina legend, Bobby Gersten, celebrates 99th birthday at Old Well

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Known as the great-granddaddy of UNC Athletics, Bobby Gersten was on campus Monday to celebrate his 99th birthday.Gersten is Carolina's oldest living athlete.He played basketball and baseball for the Tar Heels.In 1942, Gersten was honored with the Patterson Award for his leadership in athletics.He also served three years in the Air Force during World War II before returning to his hometown of Long Island to coach.In 2015, Gersten co-founded the UNC Walk for Health, a non-profit that promotes healthy, long living.