UNC, NC State announce plans for alcohol sales during football games

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Alcohol will be sold at two Triangle universities for the upcoming college football season.

Following a law change in North Carolina, NC State and UNC announced plans to sell alcohol to the public inside their football stadiums.

NC State said beer will be sold in cans or plastic bottles and new stations located at each corner of the Carter-Finely Stadium.

UNC will be selling beer and wine at concessions inside Keenan Memorial Stadium. No alcohol will be allowed in the student section.

Both universities said they would only sell one beverage per legal ID card. Likewise, sales will stop at the end of the 3rd quarter.

UNC said it proceeds from alcohol sales would go to the Carolina Covenant financial aid program, the Faculty Excellence Program and an alcohol education program for students.

ECU, App State, UNC-W, NC A&T and Wake Forest have all said they would be selling alcohol at sporting events this year.

Duke University said it would not be selling alcohol during games.
