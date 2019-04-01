UNC puts women's basketball staff on leave pending program review

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina has placed Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell and her three assistants on paid administrative leave amid player concerns and is reviewing the program amid player concerns.School spokesman Steve Kirschner said Monday in a statement that the review is "due to issues raised by student-athletes and others." He did not specify what those issues were.The entire women's basketball coaching staff is suspended while the review takes place, UNC-Chapel Hill said."The University of North Carolina is committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and to ensuring that they have the best experience possible in and outside of competition. Due to issues raised by student-athletes and others, the University has initiated a review of our women's basketball program," the university said in a statement.The Charlotte-based firm Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein will conduct the review and assess the women's basketball program.UNC officials did not give a timetable for the investigation, but said the "review will be thorough and prompt."The women's basketball team went 18-15 this season and finished 8-8 in the ACC.Hatchell, a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee, is the winningest women's basketball coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history. She has a career record of 1,023-405 and is 751-325 mark in 33 years at UNC with a national title in 1994.Hatchell became the third women's coach in Division I with 1,000 career victories in 2017, made her 23rd career NCAA tournament appearance last month and is the only coach with national championships at three levels - AIAW, NAIA and NCAA.The Tar Heels finished their season with a first-round loss to California in the NCAA women's tournament.