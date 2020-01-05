UNC's comeback falls short against Georgia Tech, 94-83

UNC falls to Georgia Tech 96-83. Garrison Brooks lead the Heels with 35 points. pic.twitter.com/VmV7LLeWHX — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 5, 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a long-fought battle against Georgia Tech, UNC's comeback fell short with a 11-point deficit.History was made at the Smith Center Saturday night in Carolina's game against Georgia Tech, though not the history we all anticipated.Georgia Tech's 20-point halftime lead is Carolina's biggest halftime deficit ever at the Smith Center.The Heels with more than halfway through the first half without scoring a field goal.Carolina did not score a field goal until Garrison Brooks made a layup with 6:50 left in the first half when it trailed Georgia Tech 30-8.Roy Williams, who is currently tied with Dean Smith for career wins at 279, was expected to pass the legendary coach with a win but the Heels had other plans.The Heels are without four of its top players in Cole Anthony, Anthony Harris, Sterling Manley and Andrew Platek.Carolina was lead by Garrison Brooks who had a career-night. The team was 7-23 from the floor in the first half.The Heels were able to cut the deficit to single-digits in the second half but never enough to take the lead.