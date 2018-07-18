UNC TAR HEELS

UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'

EMBED </>More Videos

Larry Fedora had some things to say Wednesday about rule changes in college football. (WTVD)

By
Larry Fedora probably didn't arrive in Charlotte intending to become the story of Day 1 at ACC Kickoff but that's certainly what's happened. UNC's head coach was holding court and answering questions about football and safety and the Tar Heels injury woes last year.

At one point I asked about whether his passion for the game makes him more sensitive to these issues or blind to them and this 4-minute discussion ensued about the game, its importance to the military and, indeed, the future of the country and whether studies so far indicate any connection between football and brain damage (CTE).

"Our game is under attack," Fedora said. "I fear the game will be pushed so far from what we know that we won't recognize it in 10 years. And if it does, our country will go down, too."

He said he had talked to military personnel who suggested the success of the U.S. military was due, in part, to the number of football players who later joined the armed forces.

Fedora later said he wasn't convinced that a link between football and CTE had been proven, despite many reports to the contrary. (UNC is home to a leading researcher on the topic, Kevin Guskiewicz) Needless to say, his comments generated a ton of immediate reaction, so much so that Fedora held a second, informal press gaggle in the hallway where he essentially repeated his earlier statements.

"I'm not sure that anything is proven that football, itself, causes (CTE)," Fedora said. "My understanding is repeated blows to the head cause it, so I'm assuming that every sport, football included, could be a problem with that if you've got any kind of contact. That doesn't diminish the fact that the game is still safer than it's ever been because we continue to tweak the game to try to make it safer for our players."

Larry clearly lives and breathes football and is insistent that the game is safer than it's ever been. While his opinions about its direct link to the greatness of America are subject to interpretation, the fact that playing football is directly related to a heightened risk of CTE is scientific fact.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuncfootballsportsUNC Tar HeelsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNC TAR HEELS
Brad Stevens to UNC?: Hornets heading to Chapel Hill
Triangle football coaches gather for 13th annual Pigskin Preview
Report: ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchups
Luke Maye returning to UNC, plans to withdraw from NBA draft
More UNC Tar Heels
SPORTS
UNC's Larry Fedora says the game of football is 'under attack'
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More Sports
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
Show More
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
SAVING TOBY: Pig headed for slaughterhouse gets second chance
More News