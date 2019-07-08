Sports

US falls 1-0 to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

U.S. midfielder Christian Pulisic, right, controls the ball against Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final July 7, 2019. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

FRESNO, Calif. -- The United States men's national team fell 1-0 to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Although the game was played at Soldier Field in Chicago, commentators said it was a decidedly "pro-Mexican" crowd.

After a scoreless first half, Mexico's Jonathan dos Santos opened the scoring. His goal hit the underside of the crossbar and went in to give Mexico a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute.

The US had plenty of chances after the Mexican goal with 7 total corner kicks but couldn't break through.

It was the sixth time the two sides met in the Gold Cup final and Mexico improved to 5-1 in the series all time.

Earlier in the day the US women's national team won their 4th World Cup beating the Netherlands 2-0.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssoccer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
K-9 found days after running away, getting spooked by fireworks
'Cursed' ghost town theme park in NC mountains could be yours
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream, police say
Woman hit at Raleigh laundromat lied during investigation, police say
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Android phones needed for study at Duke Lemur Center
Show More
Heat index could hit 106 degrees in Sandhills Monday
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
Disney's 'Maleficent' sequel drops new trailer
Some NC citizens call on Tillis to take stand against ACA lawsuit
Car hit tractor-trailer, flew off bridge near I-85 N in Durham
More TOP STORIES News