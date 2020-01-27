Sports

USA pro-field hockey team comes to Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Karen Shelton Stadium is home to the back-to-back National Champions, the Carolina field hockey team but on Sunday it was home for a whole new set of stars.

The women's US national team hosted the top-ranked Netherlands for the first time in Chapel Hill hoping to spread awareness about the game of field hockey.

"To be here especially in a USA field hockey jersey is so humbling. I'm honored, I'm proud. And to do it with my best friends is just awesome," said USA midfielder Ashley Hoffman.
USA lost 9-0 but hope having that caliber of game in the area will help to spread awareness about the game of hockey.

Despite the loss, Haley Schleicher, a midfielder for USA, said UNC, Duke and Wake Forest Field Hockey teams showed their support at the game.
