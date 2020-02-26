college basketball

Wake Forest stuns No. 7 Duke 113-101 in double OT

Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown works against the double-team of Duke guard Tre Jones and Vernon Carey Jr. on Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. (Lynn Hey)

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Wake Forest. Duke has won by an average of 15 points in its last 11 wins over the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest's last win in the series came on March 5, 2014, an 82-72 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen. Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of the team's scoring this year and 62 percent of all Blue Devils points over the team's last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Tre Jones has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Duke field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 35 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Wake Forest is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 64 or fewer points, and 5-15 when opponents exceed 64 points. Duke is 21-0 when holding opponents to 75 points or fewer, and 2-4 on the year when teams score any more than 75.

BEHIND THE ARC: Duke's Stanley has attempted 70 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 5 for 7 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 82.6 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils third among Division I teams. The Wake Forest defense has allowed 72.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 240th overall).
