Wake Forest wins third straight state title in dramatic fashion

Wake Forest got all it could handle from Charlotte Vance but the defense came up huge at the end for a 9-7 win and a third straight state championship.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake Forest got all it could handle from Charlotte Vance but came up with a dramatic 9-7 win Friday night at Wallace Wade Stadium for the Cougar's third straight title.

With the game tied at 7 and just 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Wake Forest's defense made a huge play that resulted in a safety, and the margin of victory.

The Cougars have now won 45 consecutive games and three consecutive Class 4AA state championships.

It wasn't easy, as the Vance Cougars, took the lead of just the second play of the game, striking for a score on a 53-yard pass.

But the Wake Forest defense clamped down, setting the tone for the rest of the game with an interception that led to the only other touchdown of a game, on a short run after a grinding drive that took almost six minutes.

The teams would battle on even terms until the deciding score. Vance, bottled up near their goal line, botched an exchange after the snap and could not get the ball out of the end zone, giving Wake Forest the stunning victory.
