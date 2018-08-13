SPORTS

Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge (Credit: Suzanna Owen Myers via Facebook)

Kaylee Merchak
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Many of the videos from the "In My Feelings" challenge have been impressive but this one has us doing a doubletake.

The video shows 45-year-old Suzanna Owen Myers doing the challenge while wakeboarding.

If that isn't impressive enough, she's doing it handsfree!



Myers told ABC11 she was with her family at White Lake Sunday afternoon when inspiration hit.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

But the mother of four is no stranger to watersports.

She took up water skiing years ago but ended up taking a 30-year break before recently picking it back up.

Myers said the lake holds a special place in her heart.

"My sister, who lives in Chapel Hill, stumbled upon the old mobile home our parents owned and sold in 1987 for sale on Craiglist last year for a steal," she said. "We bought it and are just thrilled to be able to share this special place with our children. I drive to White Lake from Virginia Beach almost every weekend!"

Related: Dentist's '#InMyFillings' dance has more views than Will Smith's take on viral challenge

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Rich Constantine's take on the Drake ''#InMyFeelings'' challenge is getting more attention than the dentist expected.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnorth carolina newssportsentertainmentbuzzworthyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
RECAP: Meet the Pack Day at NC State
Wake Forest High begins defense of state title in football
Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career
'Who runs basketball?' Coach K disappointed in NCAA rules rollout
More Sports
Top Stories
Raleigh police arrest man in bank robbery near Cameron Village
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Raeford 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Woman's death attributed to infection after dog nip
Rabid beaver attacked dad and girl while kayaking
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
Boy injured after being set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Show More
This A.M.: Top headlines you need to read
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
This is the perfect job if you love cats
Suspect charged after rear-ending and killing Creedmoor pastor
Eat cheap: Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week kicks off today!
More News