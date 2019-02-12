FEEL GOOD

Watch one-handed NFL player Shaquem Griffin's adorable meeting with toddler missing arm

Watch the heartwarming moment Shaquem Griffin met a little boy who is missing part of his arm - just like him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Seattle Seahawks' Shaquem Griffin shared a special moment last weekend with a little boy who is missing part of his arm - just like him.

Griffin greeted 16-month-old Joseph Tidd as he was meeting fans at the Brooks Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday. Griffin picked up the toddler, who showed up to the event wearing a Seahawks T-shirt, and posed for a photo.


Griffin shared a photo on Instagram posing with another young fan with a similar disability, writing: "This is why I love what I do. Extremely blessed #AgainstAllOdds."

Last year, Griffin became the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL.
