Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall -- updated NCAA tournament tale of the tape

By ESPN.com staff
The battle betweenDuke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson and 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall of UCFwas the most anticipated event of Sunday's 2019 NCAA tournament lineup.

Fall held his own. Williamson and Duke pulled out the 77-76 win. Here's how they compared statistically in Sunday's meeting:

32 / 15

11 / 6

0 / 3

12-24 / 7-10

5-7 / 1-3

4 / 5

On Friday, Fall made headlines bytelling NCAA.com he wasn't interested in appearing as an extra on the next iteration of the Zion Williamson Dunk Project.

"It's very hard [to dunk on me]," Fall said. "I mean, I won't allow it. I won't allow it. I won't allow him putting me on one of his highlight tapes."

Countered Williamson at Saturday's media availability: "What is he supposed to say? Is he supposed to say I'm going to dunk on him? He said the right thing.

"He's a very unique player. I have a lot of respect for him to be that size and move the way he does and have that skill. ... We're going to have to come together as a team to figure out how to stop him."

A look at Williamson and Fall entering Sunday's meeting:
