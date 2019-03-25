Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall -- updated NCAA tournament tale of the tape

The battle betweenDuke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson and 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall of UCFwas the most anticipated event of Sunday's 2019 NCAA tournament lineup.
Fall held his own. Williamson and Duke pulled out the 77-76 win. Here's how they compared statistically in Sunday's meeting:
32 / 15
11 / 6
0 / 3
12-24 / 7-10
5-7 / 1-3
4 / 5
On Friday, Fall made headlines bytelling NCAA.com he wasn't interested in appearing as an extra on the next iteration of the Zion Williamson Dunk Project.
"It's very hard [to dunk on me]," Fall said. "I mean, I won't allow it. I won't allow it. I won't allow him putting me on one of his highlight tapes."
Countered Williamson at Saturday's media availability: "What is he supposed to say? Is he supposed to say I'm going to dunk on him? He said the right thing.
"He's a very unique player. I have a lot of respect for him to be that size and move the way he does and have that skill. ... We're going to have to come together as a team to figure out how to stop him."
A look at Williamson and Fall entering Sunday's meeting:
