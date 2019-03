Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall -- updated NCAA tournament tale of the tape

The battle between Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson and 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall of UCF was the most anticipated event of Sunday's 2019 NCAA tournament lineup.Fall held his own. Williamson and Duke pulled out the 77-76 win . Here's how they compared statistically in Sunday's meeting:32 / 1511 / 60 / 312-24 / 7-105-7 / 1-34 / 5On Friday, Fall made headlines by telling NCAA.com he wasn't interested in appearing as an extra on the next iteration of the Zion Williamson Dunk Project "It's very hard [to dunk on me]," Fall said. "I mean, I won't allow it. I won't allow it. I won't allow him putting me on one of his highlight tapes."Countered Williamson at Saturday's media availability: "What is he supposed to say? Is he supposed to say I'm going to dunk on him? He said the right thing."He's a very unique player. I have a lot of respect for him to be that size and move the way he does and have that skill. ... We're going to have to come together as a team to figure out how to stop him."A look at Williamson and Fall entering Sunday's meeting: