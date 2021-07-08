One dead in 3-car crash on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh

The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Wyckhurst Court.
One person was injured and one person died from injuries sustained in the crash, Raleigh police said.
Tropical Storm Elsa topples trees, power lines in North Carolina
Spring Forest Road is closed between New Market Way and Stephens Ridge Court.
Raleigh police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Julia Milstead, spokesperson for the City of Raleigh, said, luckily, there haven't been too many traffic issues in the city due to the impacts of Elsa.
The fire department said calls increased about 8 percent on Thursday but they were mostly for minor fender benders.
Milstead reminded drivers to be mindful of emergency responders at the scene of crashes.
"My car can totally make it through this flooded stretch of road." Fact check: FALSE. Please do not try.— City of Raleigh (@RaleighGov) July 8, 2021
Here's #RaleighFD helping a driver to safety during flooding from Tropical Storm #Elsa. Stay safe and pay attention to warning signs and first responders. pic.twitter.com/lPdS32c5OP