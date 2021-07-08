Traffic

One dead in 3-car crash on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

One dead in 3-car crash on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a three-car crash in Raleigh on Thursday.

The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Spring Forest Road and Wyckhurst Court.

One person was injured and one person died from injuries sustained in the crash, Raleigh police said.

Tropical Storm Elsa topples trees, power lines in North Carolina

Spring Forest Road is closed between New Market Way and Stephens Ridge Court.

Raleigh police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Julia Milstead, spokesperson for the City of Raleigh, said, luckily, there haven't been too many traffic issues in the city due to the impacts of Elsa.

EMBED More News Videos

The fire department said calls increased about 8 percent on Thursday but they were mostly for minor fender benders.



The fire department said calls increased about 8 percent on Thursday but they were mostly for minor fender benders.

Milstead reminded drivers to be mindful of emergency responders at the scene of crashes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleightraffic fatalitiestropical weathertraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Tropical Storm Elsa drops heavy rain on North Carolina
Storm damage in NC: Elsa topples trees, power lines
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Search ends for Miami condo survivors; death toll at 60
Shorter working week trials an 'overwhelming success' in Iceland
Fans banned from Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency
Show More
'Shrinkflation': The hidden way big brands make you pay more for less
Microsoft issues urgent security warning: Update your PC immediately
Some Wake Co. students return to class Thursday
UNC Black student groups call for change after tenure debacle
Lawyer: Man who admitted rape in Facebook message may be overseas
More TOP STORIES News