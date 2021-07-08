hurricane

Tropical Storm Elsa topples trees, power lines in North Carolina

Tropical Storm Elsa: North Carolina prepares for system's arrival

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heavy rain and strong wind gusts associated with Tropical Storm Elsa are causing some damage across central North Carolina.

The first rain drops in North Carolina fell around 5 a.m. but by 11 a.m. all of Elsa had arrived. Click here for continuing weather updates related to Elsa.

So far, there have been no reports of serious injury or death in North Carolina associated with Elsa, but the storm has been blamed for one death in Florida and 10 injuries in Georgia.

North Carolina officials said it's important for everybody to remain calm and safe as Elsa continues to hit the state.

"North Carolinians should be prepared for potential power outages and flooding as Tropical Storm Elsa passes through our state today," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a Tweet.

There are scattered reports of downed trees and power lines.





The weather is also being blamed for some scattered power outages in North Carolina. As of 12 p.m., there were around 8,000 people in the state without electricity.

In Cumberland County, a power surge shut down the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. It was evacuated around 11:30 a.m. after a power outage.

