6-year-old missing in Spring Lake; last known to be with father

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spring Lake police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 6-year-old last known to be in the care of his father.

On Sunday morning, Spring Lake Police responded to the area of Epping Dale Dr in Spring Lake in reference to a report of a missing child.

Officials said Lucas Kinlaw was last known to be in the Spring Lake area in the care of his father, Willard Kinlaw.

Anyone with information on Lucas Kinlaw or his father, Willard Kinlaw, is asked to contact 911 or Spring Lake Police at (910) 436-0350.
