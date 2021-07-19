Chicago artist Jordan Scott creates masterpieces with used stamps

CHICAGO -- Jordan Scott has had a love affair with stamps for as long as he can remember, but it wasn't until he attended an estate sale and ended up with a massive collection that he realized their true potential.
He slowly started incorporating stamps into his work until they eventually took over all of his pieces completely.
Scott uses anywhere from 150 to over 8,000 stamps and can take anywhere from one day to eight weeks to create depending on the size and intricacy of the piece.
However, he has never purchased any new stamps.
"It's really important to me that the stamps that are in my work have been used, are being repurposed and, more importantly, have that hidden history of being sent. Of having a sender and receiver, so that each piece has this other layer to it," he said.
Now nearly 20 years later, he has wowed others with his imagination and his artistry.
"I love and never, never get bored of seeing someone get closer and closer to the peace realizing it's actually made out of postage stamps and watching their Aha moment," said Scott.
Scott hopes to inspire others to work with repurposed materials and to think outside the box.
You can find more of his work at jordanscott.com and his Instagram page.
