Disney Parks gave "Star Wars" fans a special Christmas present by releasing some behind-the-scenes footage of the franchise-themed lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is the new 14-acre addition to both theme parks that is scheduled to debut in summer 2019 for Disneyland and fall 2019 for Disney World.



The land is designed to transport guests "to a never-before-seen planet - a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space - where 'Star Wars' characters and their stories come to life."

For one attraction, guests will be able to hop aboard the Millennium Falcon, piloting it through space and facing off against foes.

There will also be a cantina, giving guests another chance to immerse themselves in the "Star Wars"-themed land.

RELATED: Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's "Star Wars" land

The cantina was described by parks officials as "the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy," hinting that visitors can expect to sidle up to some familiar characters at the bar.

Disney officials also alluded to the fact that the cantina will likely serve alcohol, making it one of only two locations inside Disneyland to do so.

