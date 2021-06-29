9-year-old killed, 2 other children hurt in separate Statesville drive-by shootings, police say

Just before 7 p.m., officers found a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy shot outside of a home at 1309 Wilson Lee Boulevard.
Witnesses said a white vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, was heading southbound when someone fired shots from within the car.
Both children were taken to the hospital.
The 9-year-old girl died from her injures. The 7-year-old boy is being treated for his injuries.
WSOC reported officers on that scene heard more gunshots and responded to 316 New Bern Avenue where a 10-year-old boy was shot.
Witnesses told police those shots came from inside a possible Honda Accord.
Police believe the children were not the intended targets.
