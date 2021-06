9-year-old killed, 2 other children hurt in separate Statesville drive-by shootings, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 9-year-old girl was killed and two other children were hurt in two separate drive-by shootings in Statesville Monday night. Just before 7 p.m., officers found a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy shot outside of a home at 1309 Wilson Lee Boulevard.Witnesses said a white vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, was heading southbound when someone fired shots from within the car.Both children were taken to the hospital.The 9-year-old girl died from her injures. The 7-year-old boy is being treated for his injuries. WSOC reported officers on that scene heard more gunshots and responded to 316 New Bern Avenue where a 10-year-old boy was shot.Witnesses told police those shots came from inside a possible Honda Accord.Police believe the children were not the intended targets.