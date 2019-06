STAYUMBL driver rejects plea deal, will face criminal trial

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The notorious Durham and Wake County driver known by her former license plate STAYUMBL turned down a plea offer Wednesday in court.Diana Mems faces criminal charges for speeding, careless/reckless driving and more.Since she rejected a plea bargain, attorneys will get together in two weeks to pick a date for her trial.While in court Wednesday, Mems' defense team asked the judge to remove her electronic monitoring device and instead place her on house arrest."I'd have a concern for the public safety, so electronic monitoring is going to stay in place," Judge Keith Gregory ruled.