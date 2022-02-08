RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Triangle women with jobs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM careers are working to inspire the next generation of female scientists.
Friday is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
In honor of the day, Geologist Ashley Winkleman and Project Manager Emily Fuller who work for environmental consulting, construction management, and geotechnical company, Atlas Inc. are giving virtual presentations to students across North Carolina about their jobs and other great STEM careers for women.
"It's not only important to show younger women that they are able to do these careers and be successful with them, but, I think it's also important to show younger men that women are just as valuable in this field, and so that they can recognize the importance of women and equality," Winkleman said.
The gender gap is why the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly declared Feb. 11 the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. According to the U.N. when it comes to cutting edge fields such as artificial intelligence, only one in five job positions are held by women.
The U.N. found women account for only 28% of engineering graduates and 40% in computer science and informatics while female researchers tend to have shorter, less well-paid careers.
Triangle scientists work to promote STEM careers for International Day of Women & Girls in Science
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News