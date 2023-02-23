UNC student wins first round of Jeopardy High School Reunion Tournament

A University of North Carolina student used some area knowledge to advance in Jeopardy's High School Reunion Tournament.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A University of North Carolina student used some area knowledge to advance in Jeopardy's High School Reunion Tournament.

Wednesday night was Stephanie Pierson's second appearance on Jeopardy.

She was first a contestant in a teen tournament four years ago. The Georgia native, who is now a junior at UNC, is back on the show representing the Tar Heels.

One answer she got right asked contestants to identify in what city NC State was located.

Pierson went into Final Jeopardy trailing, but she was the only person to get Final Jeopardy correct, and her wager was enough to give her a $2 margin of victory.

She now advances to the semi-finals of the tournament.

The quarterfinals of the tournament continue on ABC11 at 7 p.m. through March 2.