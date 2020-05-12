The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham reopens with restrictions under Phase 1

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Streets at Southpoint reopened Tuesday in accordance with Phase 1 of North Carolina's reopening of some businesses. However, not all facets of the mall will be open.
The mall said its implementing new measures such as hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions and social distancing directions. Valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels are temporarily unavailable. The food court seating area will still be closed. Food court tenants who choose to be open will make orders available for takeout only.
The state entered Phase 1 on Friday, allowing retailers to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
"We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time," a statement on the mall's website read.
The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
