Student shot, killed at Charlotte-area high school; suspect in custody

Authorities say a student shot and wounded another student at a North Carolina high school.

MATTHEWS, N.C. --
Authorities say a student shot at a North Carolina high school Monday morning has died.


Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools issued a statement saying the student was shot at Butler High School in Matthews, about 12 miles southeast of Charlotte.

"I am heartbroken to hear that we have lost a student to school violence in one of our schools," said State Superintendent Mark Johnson. "We have contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg authorities and will assist in any way we can, but of course our first thoughts are for the parents and other loved ones of the student who passed away. The safety of our students is paramount. This is a sad day for all of North Carolina, and we must work together as a community to address these problems."

The Matthews Police Department said the injured student was taken to a local hospital but later died.

The police statement said the shooter, who was a classmate, was taken into custody.

Identities of either student have not been released.

Police believe the shooting was an "isolated incident" and have recovered the weapon.

Dozens of parents gathered outside of the school of about 2,000 students to wait.

Lockdown was lifted around 9:15 a.m. and students streamed out, many crying and hugging parents.

