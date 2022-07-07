Elizabeth Holmes

Sunny Balwani trial update: Former Theranos President found guilty on all counts in fraud case

Balwani is also the former boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Sunny Balwani found guilty on all counts in Theranos fraud case

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jurors found former Theranos President Sunny Balwani guilty on all counts in the Theranos fraud case.

The ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is guilty on 12 counts with charges on wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, our sister-station KGO reports.

Jurors began deliberating last week.

RELATED: Elizabeth Holmes accuses ex-boyfriend and Theranos COO Sunny Balwani of rape, coercion
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes retuned to the stand Monday revealing a new layer of her defense: she was raped.



The trial comes after Holmes was convicted on four of 11 charges.

The defense has argued that Balwani bought into Holmes' vision, but didn't have final business decision-making authority.

The verdict is expected to be read at 11:20 a.m.

RELATED: 'Can't fraud it until you make it': Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
Bay Area attorneys and tech experts are weighing in on the conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.



