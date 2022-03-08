Man hit by car during argument at Raleigh motel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an argument at a Raleigh motel.The incident happened at the Super 8 motel on South Saunders Street in Raleigh.Raleigh police said the man was arguing with his partner when his partner tried to leave to get some space. The man then jumped on the car and he was run over.Police said the driver will not face charges because the crash was accidental.ABC11 is working to learn more about the circumstances leading up to this incident. Stay with us for details.