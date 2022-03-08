Man hit by car during argument at Raleigh motel

EMBED <>More Videos

Man hit by car during argument at Raleigh motel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an argument at a Raleigh motel.

The incident happened at the Super 8 motel on South Saunders Street in Raleigh.

Raleigh police said the man was arguing with his partner when his partner tried to leave to get some space. The man then jumped on the car and he was run over.

Police said the driver will not face charges because the crash was accidental.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the circumstances leading up to this incident. Stay with us for details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighman injuredhotelpedestrian injureddomestic violenceraleigh police
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors
Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids: study
Child dies from injuries suffered in Cary apartment fire
Average Raleigh home price now more than in Atlanta, Zillow data says
US Supreme Court won't hear NC Republicans' redistricting appeal
Triangle drivers nervously eyeing soaring gas prices
Former Wake County teacher charged in 2008 sex crimes at school
Show More
Triangle small businesses feel effects of war in Europe
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of 'medieval' tactics
LATEST: As schools ditch mask mandates, UNC doc wishes they wouldn't
NC activists, advocates commemorate Bloody Sunday in Selma
Airbnb rental sparks Durham-Ukraine friendship
More TOP STORIES News