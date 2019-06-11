shark attack

19-year-old surfer recovering in hospital after shark bite at Ocean Isle Beach

By
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old surfer was injured by a shark bite at Ocean Isle Beach on Monday.

The shark bit Austin Reed on his right foot around 2 p.m. and he was taken to New Hanover Hospital in Wilmington for surgery.

Thankfully, Monday evening, Reed was seen smiling in his hospital bed.



"They closed up about 25 centimeters of cuts on his foot and he anticipates he'll have a full recovery," Austin's father, Wayne Reed, told ABC11.

ABC11 has learned that Reed was surfing with his brothers and some close friends when the attack happened.

"I think the shark grabbed him and when he pulled his foot and when he pulled it out, it looked like a knife had cut it across the left and right side of his foot," explained Wayne.

Austin's brother Ethan initially thought he was joking around when the attack happened.

"He said 'Yo, I got bit by a shark!' And Austin is one to goof around a lot--so Tyler thought he was just kidding. And he looked at his foot and realized he wasn't, so they got on Tyler's board and he brought him in," said Ethan Reed.

Monday's shark attack wasn't the first shark attack in NC this month, either.

On June 2, a 17-year-old had to have her leg amputated following a shark attack.

RELATED: Dangerous sharks: These are the three species to look out for
EMBED More News Videos

Any shark six feet or longer could potentially pose a threat to a human. These are three of the species to look out for, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbeachessurfingshark attack
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
Teen bitten by shark will get free prosthetic leg
17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
14-year-old bitten by shark at Atlantic Beach
2 children possibly bitten by sharks off Fire Island in New York
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating after deadly shooting in Raleigh
Money, volunteers needed for Durham Project Graduation 2020
Durham woman says metal hip implant caused lifelong problems
Ohio man dies in water off Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Scuba instructor calls death at Wake County diving park 'tragic'
Officer mows woman's lawn after doing welfare check
Study: Sleeping with a light on could lead to weight gain in women
Show More
Cumberland County Schools supporters requesting larger budget
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
Michigan: 22 charged in alleged child sex sting
Auburn beats UNC 14-7, advances to Omaha in NCAA Tournament
Durham man sexually abused 10-year-old at sleepover, officials say
More TOP STORIES News