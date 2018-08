Suspect charged after rear-ending and killing Creedmoor pastor

Dr. Marc Tilley of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church died after a large truck rear-ended him and his wife while they were stopped at a stop sign.It happened late Friday night on Highway 56 near the 191 exit in Creedmoor.Tilley's wife was driving at the time.Candi Tilley suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from WakeMed after treatment.Clifton Alexander Smith. Jr., of Henderson, NC was charged with failure to decrease speed as necessary to avoid colliding with a vehicle, failure to stop for a stop light, and no operators license for class of vehicle driven.Any additional charges are pending consultation with the District Attorney's office.According to the church's website , Tilley was originally from Durham and served at Pleasant Grove since June of 2000.He also graduated from North Carolina State University and later received a Masters of Divinity degree from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.Tilley and his wife were married in 1984.