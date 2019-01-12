Harnett County deputies name suspect after triple homicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Harnett County officials name suspect in triple murder

By
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Harnett County deputies have charged a man with three counts of first-degree murder after two adults and a child were found dead inside of a home Friday night

The home in the 140 block of Forest Manor Drive is in Harnett County but has a Sanford address.

Warrants have been obtained for 24-year-old Kareem Daquan Taylor.

Sheriff Wayne Coats said deputies arrived and found the three bodies but also found one survivor, a child.

Harnett County officials identified the two adult victims as 22-year-old Jacelyn Perkins and 20-year-old Jasmine Perkins.



Coats said the case is being investigated as a "triple homicide."

Officials said once relationships between the suspect and victims are confirmed, there will be more updates.

Coats said someone entered the house shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found a person dead.

People in the area told ABC11 that they heard gunshots. The sheriff has not confirmed whether the victims were shot.

Chopper 11 HD over the scene of where three people were found dead in Harnett County.



Asked whether investigators believed this was a double-murder-suicide case or whether the three people dead were all homicide victims, Coats said, "I don't want to say right now because I don't know."

Coats did say that he did not think that area residents were in any immediate danger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidebody founddeath investigationSanfordHarnett County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Temperatures in central North Carolina are lower than average
Woman and baby dead in murder, attempted suicide in Durham
New details emerge from chaotic night when Raleigh police officer was shot
New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing
Wake County home linked to three suspicious deaths in the last year
Costco 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese sells out
911 audio shows panic after woman in coma gave birth
Maintenance truck crashes into Raleigh-bound plane at Philadelphia airport
Show More
'Gun violence hurts everyone:' Raleigh police chief gives update on Officer Ainsworth
Federal workers protest in Raleigh as shutdown reaches 21 days
Wake County author's children's book to be read on International Space Station
2 Clayton police officers become school resource officers
Stamp price to increase on Jan. 27
More News