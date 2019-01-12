HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --Harnett County deputies have charged a man with three counts of first-degree murder after two adults and a child were found dead inside of a home Friday night
The home in the 140 block of Forest Manor Drive is in Harnett County but has a Sanford address.
Warrants have been obtained for 24-year-old Kareem Daquan Taylor.
Sheriff Wayne Coats said deputies arrived and found the three bodies but also found one survivor, a child.
Harnett County officials identified the two adult victims as 22-year-old Jacelyn Perkins and 20-year-old Jasmine Perkins.
Coats said the case is being investigated as a "triple homicide."
Officials said once relationships between the suspect and victims are confirmed, there will be more updates.
Coats said someone entered the house shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found a person dead.
People in the area told ABC11 that they heard gunshots. The sheriff has not confirmed whether the victims were shot.
Asked whether investigators believed this was a double-murder-suicide case or whether the three people dead were all homicide victims, Coats said, "I don't want to say right now because I don't know."
Coats did say that he did not think that area residents were in any immediate danger.