Chopper 11 HD over the scene of where three people were found dead in Harnett County.

Harnett County deputies have charged a man with three counts of first-degree murder after two adults and a child were found dead inside of a home Friday nightThe home in the 140 block of Forest Manor Drive is in Harnett County but has a Sanford address.Warrants have been obtained for 24-year-old Kareem Daquan Taylor.Sheriff Wayne Coats said deputies arrived and found the three bodies but also found one survivor, a child.Harnett County officials identified the two adult victims as 22-year-old Jacelyn Perkins and 20-year-old Jasmine Perkins.Coats said the case is being investigated as a "triple homicide."Officials said once relationships between the suspect and victims are confirmed, there will be more updates.Coats said someone entered the house shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found a person dead.People in the area told ABC11 that they heard gunshots. The sheriff has not confirmed whether the victims were shot.Asked whether investigators believed this was a double-murder-suicide case or whether the three people dead were all homicide victims, Coats said, "I don't want to say right now because I don't know."Coats did say that he did not think that area residents were in any immediate danger.