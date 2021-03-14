Police investigate after suspected explosive devices found near NC church, government building

BREVARD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several law enforcement agencies are investigating after multiple suspected 'incendiary devices' were found near a Baptist church and a government building in western North Carolina on Sunday.Around 10:30 a.m., the officers with the Brevard Police Department were called out to the area of East Morgan Street and Gaston Street near the First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Community Services building.On arrival, officers found "several small suspected incendiary devices that had not detonated," according to a news release from the police department. No injuries were reported from the incident.The Brevard Police Department is now working with the local sheriff's office as well as the NC State Bureau of Investigation, FBI and ATF to investigate the incident.Anyone with information on the suspicious devices found is asked to call 911 or contact the Brevard Police Department at (828) 883-2212.