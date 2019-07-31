Take a tour of UNC's brand-new football facilities

Here’s a tour of the players lounge for UNC football courtesy of Mack Brown himself pic.twitter.com/Ouqo7gZ5lU — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) July 31, 2019

Sleep pod? *starts Christmas list pic.twitter.com/u22MfhVeoA — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) July 31, 2019

Final piece of the upgrade tour. New synthetic field at Kenan Stadium. I can tell you it’s not cooler in terms of 🤒 . $2M investment here pic.twitter.com/6PH1lHhj2z — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) July 31, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Mack Brown left UNC in the late 90s, time seemed to standstill for Carolina's football facilities. Once back in charge, a $5 million upgrade began immediately.First stop on the Brown led media tour, a lounge built for fun and relaxation in mind, which includes sleeping pods and brand-new video games.The remodeled locker room has what the players wanted: a phone charging station.Each locker has an cooling system to dry equipment so no more wet shoulder pads and helmets.The final piece of the puzzle is the new synthetic turf, which has been installed at Kenan stadium.Five NFL teams have the same turf which is mostly maintenance free.If hiring Mack was going back to the future, the new football digs are the start of part two.