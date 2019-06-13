Taxi driver, father of 1-year-old son, found shot in cab in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man's body was found shot in a taxi on Poole Drive, according to Garner Police Department.

Officers classified the case as a homicide but said it is still early in the investigation.

Elhadji Mansour Seck, 36, of Raleigh was identified as the victim. His body was found in an Amigo Taxi around 4:50 a.m.



Seck leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old son.

"Anytime someone's life ends tragically I mean that's a tough time for family. It's a tough time for law enforcement.
Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this person," Lt. Chris Clayton said.

Garner Police Department said it did not have any suspect information or motive behind the suspected shooting to release at this time.

Officers did request anyone who may have been in the area to call (919) 772-8810
