Traffic

Man seen running through traffic on I-40 carjacked taxi earlier in the day

A bizarre sequence of events Wednesday began with a man carjacking a taxi and ended with him running around on Interstate 40.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bizarre sequence of events Wednesday began with a man carjacking a taxi and ended with him running down Interstate 40.

An ABC11 crew saw the man get out of the stolen taxi and start running past vehicles and shutting down I-40 near Aviation Parkway.

The man's antics forced all westbound lanes had to be closed during rush hour.

The owner of the taxi company said he received calls about one of his taxis--the stolen one--"driving crazy" and getting into a crash.

Eventually, other drivers helped a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper corral and arrest the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmorrisvilleraleighwake countyi 40traffictaxicarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News