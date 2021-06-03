Man seen running through traffic on I-40 carjacked taxi earlier in the day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bizarre sequence of events Wednesday began with a man carjacking a taxi and ended with him running down Interstate 40.An ABC11 crew saw the man get out of the stolen taxi and start running past vehicles and shutting down I-40 near Aviation Parkway.The man's antics forced all westbound lanes had to be closed during rush hour.The owner of the taxi company said he received calls about one of his taxis--the stolen one--"driving crazy" and getting into a crash.Eventually, other drivers helped a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper corral and arrest the man.