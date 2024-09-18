Teamsters opt to not endorse any presidential candidate

The union had held out on deciding which candidate to back.

Former President Donald Trump has made his first public appearance since Sunday's second apparent assassination attempt against him

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the most prominent and influential unions in the country, said Wednesday it will not endorse any presidential candidate this year.

The union has historically thrown its weight around in presidential cycles and endorsed Democratic presidential candidates in recent cycles, including President Joe Biden in 2020. However, hours before the Wednesday announcement, the Teamsters released polling of union members showing a nearly two-to-one preference for former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The Teamsters thank all candidates for meeting with members face-to-face during our unprecedented roundtables. Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business," Teamsters President Sean O'Brien said in a statement.

"Democrats, Republicans, and Independents proudly call our union home, and we have a duty to represent and respect every one of them. We strongly encourage all our members to vote in the upcoming election, and to remain engaged in the political process," he added. "But this year, no candidate for President has earned the endorsement of the Teamsters' International Union."

