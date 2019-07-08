Android phones needed for study at Duke Lemur Center

Experts said the cellphones will be used for touchscreen cognition studies with their tiniest lemur residents.
In the past, the center used tablets for touchscreen color vision research with ruffed lemurs.
Now, researchers want to create a mini version for their mouse lemurs.
Phones that are no older than three years from any company, except Apple, will be accepted. Phones must be cleared of all personal data.
They can be sent to:
Duke Lemur Center
Attn: Animal Training Department
3705 Erwin Road
Durham, NC 27705
More information can be found on the center's website.