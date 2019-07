Android phones needed for study at Duke Lemur Center

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Have an old Android phone you're not using? If you said yes, the Duke Lemur Center would like it for a new study.Experts said the cellphones will be used for touchscreen cognition studies with their tiniest lemur residents.In the past, the center used tablets for touchscreen color vision research with ruffed lemurs.Now, researchers want to create a mini version for their mouse lemurs.Phones that are no older than three years from any company, except Apple, will be accepted. Phones must be cleared of all personal data.They can be sent to:Duke Lemur CenterAttn: Animal Training Department3705 Erwin RoadDurham, NC 27705More information can be found on the center's website