Technology

Dating apps allowing kids to sign up, saving personal information, FTC says

By and Tonya Simpson
A new warning for parents whose young children have cellphones.

Reports show some dating apps are allowing people as young as 12 to create profiles. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said the apps Meet24, Fast Meet and Meet4U appear to be violating federal rules.

The agency is demanding the apps be removed from app stores until Wildec LLC, the company that makes them, addresses the allegations.

The FTC said the Ukraine-based company violated rules that require anyone collecting information from children under 13 to notify parents and get parental consent.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Wildec said its policies prohibit users under 12, but all three of the apps failed to block sign-ups for people who indicated they were younger and allowed those kids to be in contact with other users.

The FTC sent a warning letter urging the company to remove all personal information from children on the three apps.

RELATED: Beware of student loan scams, BBB warns

Concerned parents can remove these apps if they see them on their child's phone or electronic device.

Parents can also change settings on phones and tablets to require parental approval before anything can be downloaded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologychildrenabc11 troubleshooteronline datingtroubleshootertechnology
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News