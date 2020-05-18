Rescan your TV on June 30: ABC11 changes frequencies

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Change is coming to antenna TV -- by law, nearly 1,000 TV stations across the country, including ABC11-WTVD, must move to new frequencies, many on different days.
What does this mean for you?
Starting June 30, if you watch TV for free, you'll need to rescan your TV or converter box so you can continue watching ABC11 and get the latest central North Carolina news, weather and sports - along with all your favorite ABC shows, like American Idol, The View, Jimmy Kimmel, Jeopardy and of course ABC11 Eyewitness News.
Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. No new equipment or services are needed, and once your rescan is complete, you'll still find us on channel 11.
Don't worry - it's easy. To rescan, all you need is your remote control and a few spare minutes. Select "scan" or "auto-tune" from your TV or converter box menu. Instructions are often found by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on your remote control.
Then, you can go back to watching us on ABC11, just like before. So remember, on June 30 or after -- PLAN TO RESCAN.
If you have questions or need more information about how to rescan, just visit TVAnswers.org to learn more.
If you get your TV service from the internet, a cable or satellite company, you will not need to rescan as your service provider will do it for you.
