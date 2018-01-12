LAS VEGAS --Gone are the days of folding your own laundry, now there's a machine to do it all for you. It's called FoldiMate, and it's folding its way to fame one shirt at a time at CES in Las Vegas.
Prototype videos released by FoldiMate show clothing being fed into a slot at the top of the machine. After making their way through the machine's innards, folded garments are soon returned in a stack through a window in the bottom of the device.
According to FoldiMate, the machine can fold a 40-piece load of laundry within minutes. The machine is designed for shirts, blouses and pants from kid's sizing to adult XXL and can also handle towels and pillowcases. Robotic technology within the product determines how large each garment is and folds it accordingly.
You'll still have to fold baby clothes, socks, underwear, hoodies and sheets by hand.
Previous versions of the gadget included anti-wrinkling technology and fragrance features, but the company redesigned and streamlined the machine with the hope of bringing it to market by the end of 2019. FoldiMate said it hopes to re-incorporate improved versions of those technologies in future iterations of the product.