Shark bite victim Paige Winter to get free prosthetic leg

NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Paige Winter, the 17-year-old who lost part of her leg after being bitten by a shark at Atlantic Beach, will receive free prosthetic and orthotic interventions.

The generous offer comes from East Carolina Brace & Limb in New Bern.

"All of her Prosthetic and Orthotic interventions will be free of charge and the highest level of 3D scanning and manufacturing coupled with state-of-the art designs including Bionic technologies will be applied to ensure optimum Rehabilitation outcomes," the company said on its Facebook page.



The bite happened Sunday afternoon while the New Bern High School student was swimming in the ocean at Fort Macon State Park.

Paige was saved by her father, who jumped into the water to help her.

Winter had part of her leg amputated, and she sustained damage to her hands.

Despite the injuries, the teen said she will be "OK."

"Thank you to the care team at Vidant Medical Center who is continuing to provide excellent care," She said in a statement Monday. "I know I have a long road to recovery, which includes additional surgeries. I will continue to stay positive and be thankful that it was not worse."

The family is accepting donations through a GoFundMe account.
