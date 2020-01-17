Teen faces 40 charges after shooting passing cars with 'high-powered pellet rifle' along Highway 264 in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old is facing 40 charges after being accused of shooting passing vehicles with a 'high-powered pellet rifle' along Highway 264 in Wilson County.
Wilson County Sheriff's Office said the teen faces 20 counts of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied vehicle and an additional 20 counts of damage to personal property.
The sheriff's office said it received calls from drivers being shot at as early as Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, officials said the sheriff's office received additional calls in reference to cars being shot along Hwy 264 near mile marker 38 near the Mamie Road area.
Detectives determined the shots were being fired from the south side of the eastbound travel lane of US 264. The bullets hit the body and windows of the passenger sides of the vehicles. During an investigation, detectives said they found two make-shift ground blinds using natural shrubbery near Hwy 264 that the teen allegedly used to hide during the shootings.
Detectives said they also recovered several rounds of BB and pellet ammunition near the roadway.
No one was injured during the shootings.
