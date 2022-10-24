National report: School test scores drop to lowest level in 2 decades

A new report shows the devastating impact school closures had on students during the pandemic. Test scores fell to levels not seen in two decades or more.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new report shows the devastating impact school closures had on students during the pandemic.

Test scores fell to levels not seen in two decades or more, according to the report.

National Assessment of Educational Progress reported every single state saw math or reading scores decline.

National math scores saw their largest decreases ever and reading scores fell back to 1992 levels.

In North Carolina, the average 4th grade math score dropped five points to the lowest level since 2000.

The average 8th grade math score dropped ten points to the lowest level since 1996.

This year was the first time the test was given since 2019.