Raleigh blood center reports urgent need for convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is an urgent new call for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.
The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center in Raleigh, reports demand for convalescent plasma has tripled as the number of cases rises.
Convalescent plasma can drastically help many COVID-19 patients battling the virus.
Donors must be symptom-free for at least 14 days and have proof of a positive COVID-19 test or positive COVID-19 antibody test in order to donate.
"COVID is like a sprinter. It runs a 100-yard dash really, really fast," said TBC Medical Director, Robert Rainer in a statement. "Blood plasma gives the patient a 50-yard head start, so it lets their immune system catch up and get ahead of the infection."
Call 800-392-6551 to make an appointment to donate.
