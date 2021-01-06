Raleigh blood center reports urgent need for convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is an urgent new call for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center in Raleigh, reports demand for convalescent plasma has tripled as the number of cases rises.Convalescent plasma can drastically help many COVID-19 patients battling the virus.Donors must be symptom-free for at least 14 days and have proof of a positive COVID-19 test or positive COVID-19 antibody test in order to donate."COVID is like a sprinter. It runs a 100-yard dash really, really fast," said TBC Medical Director, Robert Rainer in a statement. "Blood plasma gives the patient a 50-yard head start, so it lets their immune system catch up and get ahead of the infection."Call 800-392-6551 to make an appointment to donate.