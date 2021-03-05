The Miracle League of the Triangle scores the March 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award

Donations and sponsorships make a huge difference to the organization, and so to thank the League for all the good they're doing the community, they have been awarded the March 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award, sponsored by the Ricci Law Firm.
About The Miracle League of the Triangle
"Our Mission: To create positive life experiences for children and adults with special needs and for their families through baseball. Between the 2 locations, we serve nearly 400 players with special needs each season on 30 teams. In the spring of 2015, we expanded our program by offering an Adult League age-group and a competitive camp. Approximately 4000 volunteer opportunities exist each year."
In February they broke ground on a third location, in Durham, NC, with the goal of starting games there this fall.
For information on how to donate or get involved, visit https://www.mltriangle.com/.
ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.