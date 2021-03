The Miracle League of the Triangle scores the March 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award

About The Miracle League of the Triangle

It's time to play ball! The spring season of The Miracle League of the Triangle kicks off today, March 5th, andDonations and sponsorships make a huge difference to the organization, and so to thank the League for all the good they're doing the community, they have been awarded the March 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award, sponsored by the Ricci Law Firm In February they broke ground on a third location, in Durham, NC, with the goal of starting games there this fall.For information on how to donate or get involved, visit https://www.mltriangle.com/ ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.