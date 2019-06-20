Thieves steal Apple products from Wake Forest Walmart, lead officials on high speed chase

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials are investigating after two people reportedly robbed a Wake Forest Walmart and led officers and deputies on a high-speed chase.

The incident started before 4:30 a.m. at the Walmart on South Main Street.



Authorities said a man and woman stole several Apple products, including an iPad and iPhone, and fled the scene in a Dodge Journey.

Multiple law enforcement units including highway patrol were involved in the chase which ended at the Fairfield Inn in Morrisville.

At one point, the pair was driving the wrong way down Interstate 40.

Officials said they used the stolen equipment to track the car.

A K-9 was able to locate the bag of stolen goods outside of the old Morrisville Outlet Center.

The thieves put the stolen items in this bag. A police K-9 found it outside of the old Morrisville Outlet Center



The male suspect was taken into custody. The female suspect escaped by running away.

Highway patrol, the Durham County Sheriff's Office and Morrisville Police Department are all searching for the female suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
