Coronavirus

Sen. Thom Tillis' COVID-19 condition has 'significantly improved', spokesperson says

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Three days after Sen. Thom Tillis announced his positive COVID-19 test results, a spokesperson for the North Carolina senator says the mild symptoms he was experiencing on Saturday has "significantly improved" as of Sunday evening.

"Senator Tillis continues to self-isolate at home and is feeling well," Tillis' spokesperson, Adam Webb wrote. "His mild symptoms from yesterday have significantly improved and the only lingering symptom is the loss of his sense of taste and smell. Thom and his wife Susan remain grateful for the well wishes they've received from North Carolinians."

On Friday night, Tillis announced that he had no symptoms, therefore making him asymptomatic. He said he would continue to self-isolate.

Tillis met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret on Tuesday. He then traveled back to North Carolina where he was on the debate stage against North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham Thursday night.

He also attended the Rose Garden ceremony on Saturday where President Trump announced Barrett as his pick for Supreme Court justice.

On Saturday, Cunningham's spokesperson has since announced that he tested negative for COVID-19 and is expected to take another test on Monday.

The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncwake countyhealththom tilliscoronavirussenatecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Regal cinemas may close after Bond film delay
President Trump briefly leaves hospital to surprise supporters
Wake Forest pets receive drive-thru blessings
2 US presidents, 100 years apart, sickened by pandemics they played down
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump briefly leaves hospital to surprise supporters
Regal cinemas may close after Bond film delay
Chapel Hill native, UC Berkeley student missing in California
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed
LATEST: NCDHHS reports 610 COVID-19 cases due to technical issue
Gay men have taken over the Proud Boys Twitter hashtag
Show More
Carolina Panthers top Arizona 31-21 for their second straight win
NC will be one of the closest Senate races, local expert says
Myrtle Beach police officer shot, killed in line of duty
Goldsboro man dies following shooting; police investigating
Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness
More TOP STORIES News