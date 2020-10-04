Sen. Thom Tillis' COVID-19 condition has 'significantly improved', spokesperson says

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Three days after Sen. Thom Tillis announced his positive COVID-19 test results, a spokesperson for the North Carolina senator says the mild symptoms he was experiencing on Saturday has "significantly improved" as of Sunday evening.
"Senator Tillis continues to self-isolate at home and is feeling well," Tillis' spokesperson, Adam Webb wrote. "His mild symptoms from yesterday have significantly improved and the only lingering symptom is the loss of his sense of taste and smell. Thom and his wife Susan remain grateful for the well wishes they've received from North Carolinians."
On Friday night, Tillis announced that he had no symptoms, therefore making him asymptomatic. He said he would continue to self-isolate.
Tillis met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret on Tuesday. He then traveled back to North Carolina where he was on the debate stage against North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham Thursday night.
He also attended the Rose Garden ceremony on Saturday where President Trump announced Barrett as his pick for Supreme Court justice.
On Saturday, Cunningham's spokesperson has since announced that he tested negative for COVID-19 and is expected to take another test on Monday.
The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
