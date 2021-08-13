'It's an honor': Apex welcomes home Team USA baseball silver medalist

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Baseball returned to the Summer Games in Tokyo for the first time since 2008 and Team USA proved to be one of the best, earning a silver medal. One of the players on the team is from right here in the triangle and on Friday he was welcomed home.Tim Federowicz was riding in style from his alma mater Apex High School to downtown."It was awesome," he said. "My daughter, she was a little nervous to start, but she enjoyed it and it was a great experience."Federowicz just returned from Tokyo where he competed with the USA baseball team earning a Silver Medal."It's an honor," he said. "We set out as a goal to win a medal when we went out there to Tokyo. We came together as a team, as brothers and we were able to pull it off. It's an amazing feeling to come back. Such a homecoming and to see all these amazing people in this town.""It was an honor to meet an Olympian today," said Apex resident, Jodi Wahba. "A local guy. That's just amazing. What's amazing is that even though we live in a really big area it makes it feel really close to home. Just being able to have somebody from Apex win and he's right here. It's amazing." (parent)34-year-old Federowicz graduated from Apex High as a two-time all-conference selection, a captain and defensive player of the year before going on to play baseball at Carolina and later professionally. Friday was a full-circle moment for Federowicz as Mayor Gilbert of Apex gifted him the key to the town."It's great," Federowicz said. "I was going to go try all of the doors and see if it works. I'm very excited and completely humbled. It's been an amazing journey.""I just can't believe that somebody who went to Apex that they got a medal in the Olympics," said 11-year-old Matthew Gray. " It's honestly really crazy."Federowicz success is felt throughout the entire community including young boys and girls growing up in his hometown."I couldn't believe it," said 11-year-old Lincoln Wahba. "I usually only see cool stuff on TV and now I see it in person. It's just, I don't know how to explain it. Speechless. It's very awesome. I might want to try and do that so I'll try."Federowicz spent a lot of time taking pictures and signing autographs and he said that's what it's all about - inspiring the next generation to believe they can do it too.