'I Like It, I Love it!' Tim McGraw, wearing father's No. 45 jersey, gets ovation from Phillies fans

PHILADELPHIA -- Country music star Tim McGraw, son of the late Philadelphia Phillies reliever Tug McGraw, received a huge ovation during Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.

The "I Like It, I Love It" singer wore his father's No. 45 McGraw Phillies jersey.

Tug McGraw closed the 1980 World Series with a strikeout, jumping up into that famous pose to celebrate the Phillies' first championship. He's also synonymous in Philly with the phrase "Ya gotta believe!"

Before the start of the World Series, Tim McGraw tweeted "Let's go Phillies!" and a video of his father clinching the championship more than 40 years ago.

Game 3 brought out other big names to The Bank.

Philly sports champions Mike Schmidt, Julius Erving, Brandon Graham and Bernie Parent threw first pitches to 2008 World Series champions Ryan Howard, Cole Hamels, Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino.

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller who has been a mainstay at the stadium this postseason continued cheering on his hometown Phillies.

New Jersey native and 2-time FIFA World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd, 2020 MLB Hall of Fame inductee Derek Jeter, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney, Eagles' Fletcher Cox and supermodel Kate Upton, the wife of Houston Astros' Justin Verlander, were all on hand to see the Phillies' 7-0 win.

First lady Jill Biden is set to attend Game 4 Wednesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.