As the world navigates two major crises, one woman in Wake County is dressing up as Tinkerbell sprinkling gifts to try and bring a little joy.
Justine Schumacher has been entertaining kids for 12 years with her own business and now, thanks to a group of Wake County moms, she's using her costumes and characters to raise spirits in the community.
"It's a really neat thing," Schumacher said. "It's for moms,kids that have been stuck in the house for so long and we just sprinkle a little fairy dust on their porch and leave it. The kids really enjoy it when we come as a character it's a lot of fun."
Wake County Ladies Spreading Cheer and Smiles is a group on Facebook where Justine and other moms come together to gather supplies to make gift baskets which they drop on family's doorsteps -- like the Patels.
"I think especially during this time it's amazing because it's those little things that can completely turn somebody's day around," Kim Patel said. "Especially for the girls. They were not expecting Tinkerbell at all so it was very exciting for them. I could see the look of shock on their faces. I know they're going to be talking about this for a long time."
Kim said this has been tough on her daughters who haven't been able to see their teachers or friends in months and something like this really helps.
"They're very loving and affectionate to everyone so it's been really hard to change that and teach them more air hugs, blow kisses. The joy that she's spreading it really makes a big difference."
"I think it's really important right now," said Schumacher. "I think it's probably the most important thing that we find some sun because there really is magic around if you just open your eyes to see it."
Woman dressing up as Tinkerbell in Wake County, bringing joy to kids
